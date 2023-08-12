Mitch McConnell and Steve Daines arrogantly think they’ve chosen our next Senator: Tim Sheehy. Why is Sheehy running — Education? Housing? Health Care? Sustainable Energy? Promoting The Montana Constitution’s protections for Privacy and a Clean and Healthful environment?
Nope. He’s running to become Senator McDaines, a smooth talking, telegenic mouthpiece for McConnell’s national agenda blindly supported by Steve Daines. If he wins, so much for our tradition of electing Republicans and Democrats of independent principle—Jeannette Rankin and Mike Mansfield come to mind.
I recently saw Mr. Sheehy speak at a forum in Gateway. I heard not a single independent thought. He’s mum about the problems we face as Montanans. Instead, McConnell’s DC operatives have groomed, coached and programmed him to deliver their talking points, conspiracy theories and all, with a slickness almost sounding reasonable. . . almost.
I was shocked to see Sheehy stand and cheer at the political scree blasphemously delivered as a “prayer” by right wing activist Tammy Hall. Apparently Mr. Sheehy agrees with her eager insistence that America is on the verge of a second Civil War brought about “enemies from within.” Sounds a lot like McCarthyism to me.
We can do so much better. Montana needs a Senator with a record of finding common ground; A Senator mindful of the ties binding us together as Montanans. That Senator is Jon Tester. He’s thoughtful, independent and always willing to listen with common sense and decency in our best Montana tradition.
Mark Smith
Belgrade
