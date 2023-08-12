Let the news come to you

Mitch McConnell and Steve Daines arrogantly think they’ve chosen our next Senator: Tim Sheehy. Why is Sheehy running — Education? Housing? Health Care? Sustainable Energy? Promoting The Montana Constitution’s protections for Privacy and a Clean and Healthful environment?

Nope. He’s running to become Senator McDaines, a smooth talking, telegenic mouthpiece for McConnell’s national agenda blindly supported by Steve Daines. If he wins, so much for our tradition of electing Republicans and Democrats of independent principle—Jeannette Rankin and Mike Mansfield come to mind.

I recently saw Mr. Sheehy speak at a forum in Gateway. I heard not a single independent thought. He’s mum about the problems we face as Montanans. Instead, McConnell’s DC operatives have groomed, coached and programmed him to deliver their talking points, conspiracy theories and all, with a slickness almost sounding reasonable. . . almost.

