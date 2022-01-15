Support Local Journalism


I would like to dispel the rumor that the Bobcats lost in the FCS championship game on Saturday in Frisco, Texas. Yes, the NDSU Bison scored more points than MSU in that game but let’s talk about something far more pivotal than a few final numbers.

I stood shoulder to shoulder with thousands of Bobcat football fans cheering in unison for a team that had inspired everyone all year with their gritty, never quit mentality. This is a group of young men being guided by caring, gifted coaches who reminded us that working hard to achieve a goal intelligently with perseverance is something we all should be doing.

Not once while participating in the warmup function, clapping along to the fantastic MSU marching band or cheering at the game did thoughts of the pandemic, politics or global warming enter my mind. It was excitement, entertainment and pure astonishment at the connection of thousands of Cat fans from all over the country that I felt.

After the game the feelings expressed to me were all the same. There was a sense of total respect and admiration for this team getting to the national championship.

And there was one common refrain: See you here next year!

Cecelia Egeland

Bozeman

