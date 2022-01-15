Letter to the editor: Shared Bobcat spirit the real victory in Frisco Cecelia Egeland Jan 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I would like to dispel the rumor that the Bobcats lost in the FCS championship game on Saturday in Frisco, Texas. Yes, the NDSU Bison scored more points than MSU in that game but let’s talk about something far more pivotal than a few final numbers.I stood shoulder to shoulder with thousands of Bobcat football fans cheering in unison for a team that had inspired everyone all year with their gritty, never quit mentality. This is a group of young men being guided by caring, gifted coaches who reminded us that working hard to achieve a goal intelligently with perseverance is something we all should be doing.Not once while participating in the warmup function, clapping along to the fantastic MSU marching band or cheering at the game did thoughts of the pandemic, politics or global warming enter my mind. It was excitement, entertainment and pure astonishment at the connection of thousands of Cat fans from all over the country that I felt. After the game the feelings expressed to me were all the same. There was a sense of total respect and admiration for this team getting to the national championship.And there was one common refrain: See you here next year! Cecelia EgelandBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fan Thousand Sport Frisco Game Team Astonishment Football Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Sources: Montana State QB Tommy Mellott to undergo ankle surgery Posted: 12:18 a.m. Bozeman boys overwhelm Gallatin with outside shooting Posted: 12:08 a.m. Letter to the editor: Razing the old hospital wipes out part of our history Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman girls basketball earns first win of season at expense of rival Gallatin Posted: 11:36 p.m. Yellowstone to mark its 150th anniversary this year Posted: 5 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city right to approve the zoning and annexation for the Canyon Gate development? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back