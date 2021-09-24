Letter to the editor: Shame on Rosendale for opposing resettling refugees Mattie Whitehouse Sep 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shame on Matt Rosenale with his opposition views to resettle Afghan refugees in the state of Montana. He clearly stated that Montana would be "flooded" by these unvetted refugees and he fears for the safety of the people of our state. Seventy people being settled here certainly does not constitute the flood that Mr. Rosendale expects. I truly believe that this country benefits from its diversity and the words on the Statue of Liberty still have the meaning that was intended. Mattie WhitehouseBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Refugee Matt Rosenale Country Politics Montana Meaning Shame Word Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: We can still join together for the collective good Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Sports at both high schools deserve equal coverage Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bozeman Symphony on the right track, deserves support Posted: Sep. 23, 2021 Letter to the editor: The GOP's insistence on keeping pandemic going Posted: Sep. 23, 2021 Letter to the editor: Leaders should work to ensure safe, livable climate Posted: Sep. 23, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city of Bozeman right to delay its return to in-person meetings? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back