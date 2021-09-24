Support Local Journalism


Shame on Matt Rosenale with his opposition views to resettle Afghan refugees in the state of Montana. He clearly stated that Montana would be "flooded" by these unvetted refugees and he fears for the safety of the people of our state.

Seventy people being settled here certainly does not constitute the flood that Mr. Rosendale expects. I truly believe that this country benefits from its diversity and the words on the Statue of Liberty still have the meaning that was intended.

Mattie Whitehouse

Bozeman

