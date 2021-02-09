If women are subject to legislation regarding their bodies, then shouldn't men/boys also be treated? That is, if we are a country of "equal rights for all."
If "abortion is a crime against humanity", then also is a man's irresponsibility when it comes to having un-protected sex?
Who are we to know how and with whom this pregnancy occurred? Were both willing participants?
I am reminded of a high school friend who killed herself in fear of what her father would do when he learned she was pregnant.
Another girl died from the effects of that newly-discovered birth control pill, which was in the early stages of scientific development.
And before then, there was my elementary school classmate who made the statement to me one day after school I could not comprehend:
"I want to kill my father with a dull knife."
Decades later I saw her life graphically displayed in a traveling art exhibit by a woman artist from Oregon. She, too, was a victim.
So for those who believe they have the right to legislate this issue, please consider putting your efforts into sex education so legislation is unnecessary. That would be addressing the real issue.
Now, according to today's paper (1-30-21), Republicans are wanting to deny coverage when pregnancies are the result of rape incest! That is punishment beyond measure.
To continue with this debate (scrutiny) is to discriminate against women, in deference to men. And then, you can ask yourself why men are not held responsible.
