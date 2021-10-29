Support Local Journalism


I know the voters of Bozeman will elect Bozeman's next municipal court judge according to their values and direct knowledge of the candidates. To those of you who vote for me, I appreciate your confidence. I promise to put my 25-plus years of experience, my energy, and my knowledge of Montana law to work for our entire community.

I have recently been maligned in this paper by a small group of vocal people spewing hateful words. They say the same things online. The Bozeman Chronicle has amplified these defamatory letters with little or no fact checking. This puts me in the awkward position of trying to disprove falsehoods printed about me. So, I am making a clean record: The statements are untrue and unfair.

As a public servant, I welcome review. Every word I've said on the bench is recorded and subject to review by other judges. Every word. I am proud of my work, particularly cases involving family law and children. I see people on the worst days of their lives. They are often navigating divorce, family violence, alcohol and drug abuse, mental illness, and involvement in the criminal justice system. My guiding principle has always been the law. The law requires I make decisions to determine the "best interest" of the child, not their parents.

Those who disagree with my decisions can be loud, hateful, and unrelenting in their criticism. I've been in public life a long time and have dealt with worse.

The difference is this: I've lived here, grew up here, and have worked here for decades serving my community with integrity, dedication, and professionalism. The people of Bozeman know me. My hope is that the truth and competence prevail. Otherwise, we all have more to worry about than who serves as our municipal court judge.

Magdalena Bowen

Bozeman

