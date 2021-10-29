Letter to the editor: Serving the community with integrity, professionalism Magdalena Bowen Oct 29, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I know the voters of Bozeman will elect Bozeman's next municipal court judge according to their values and direct knowledge of the candidates. To those of you who vote for me, I appreciate your confidence. I promise to put my 25-plus years of experience, my energy, and my knowledge of Montana law to work for our entire community.I have recently been maligned in this paper by a small group of vocal people spewing hateful words. They say the same things online. The Bozeman Chronicle has amplified these defamatory letters with little or no fact checking. This puts me in the awkward position of trying to disprove falsehoods printed about me. So, I am making a clean record: The statements are untrue and unfair.As a public servant, I welcome review. Every word I've said on the bench is recorded and subject to review by other judges. Every word. I am proud of my work, particularly cases involving family law and children. I see people on the worst days of their lives. They are often navigating divorce, family violence, alcohol and drug abuse, mental illness, and involvement in the criminal justice system. My guiding principle has always been the law. The law requires I make decisions to determine the "best interest" of the child, not their parents. Those who disagree with my decisions can be loud, hateful, and unrelenting in their criticism. I've been in public life a long time and have dealt with worse.The difference is this: I've lived here, grew up here, and have worked here for decades serving my community with integrity, dedication, and professionalism. The people of Bozeman know me. My hope is that the truth and competence prevail. Otherwise, we all have more to worry about than who serves as our municipal court judge. Magdalena BowenBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Judge Drug Abuse Alcohol Abuse Politics Law Bozeman Professionalism Mental Illness Guiding Principle Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Herrington the best candidate for municipal judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham a great leader for the city of Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Wambsgans deserves vote in municipal judge race Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Affordable housing levy money can be spent wisely Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy a proven asset on Bozeman City Commission Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back