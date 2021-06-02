I was so moved by Jim Drummond's guest editorial in this past Sunday's Chronicle regarding the sacrifices that so many members of our military have made, that I want to share my dad's story. He, Craig Shouse, graduated from college in 1932 and having gone through ROTC was commissioned as an infantry officer in the US Army. He maintained his reserved military status for the next ten years and was called to report for duty after Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
He had just been named editor of a small newspaper and his journalism career was launched. He and my mom had just bought their first home, a car, a dog, and I was one year old. The folks sold the house and car, gave away the dog, and Mom and I went to live with her folks. The town gave Dad a big send off as he was the first person from that community to be called into the war. He reported for duty, was given a physical, and due to bad accident that had ruined a knee, flunked the physical and was told to go home. He said no, I want to serve my country, you've got to find a place for me.
He then was assigned to the Ordinance Corp and spent the next four years on active duty stateside, at which time he returned to his civilian life. I have always admired my dad for his willingness to serve his country and to put aside his personal life and business to do so. I do hope that as Americans today that we would all be willing to put aside our personal lives and careers to serve our country in its time of need as my dad so willingly did.