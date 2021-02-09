The separation of power, a division of governmental responsibilities into distinct legislative, executive and judicial branches, limits any one branch from exercising the core function of another. The framers of our government sought to create a system that would protect against governmental tyranny by any of the three branches.
During the late election cycle threats were made to pack the Supreme Court, pack the Senate and to eliminate the Electoral College. Any of these would upset the separation of power, but especially packing the Supreme Court, which gained momentum arising from lamentations over the latest addition to the court.
As explained by Alexander Hamilton (statesman and founding father) in The Federalist Papers: “The Judiciary would always be the least dangerous to the political rights of the Constitution. The executive not only dispenses the honors but holds the sword of the community. The legislature not only commands the purse but prescribes the rules by which the duties and rights of every citizen are to be regulated. The Judiciary, on the contrary, has no control over either the sword or the purse and can take no active resolution whatever. Moreover, it must depend upon the aid of the Executive arm even for the efficacy of its judgments.”
The prior experience of the Confederate States had indicated that legislative encroachments were the most dangerous, which would be likely if our Senate were to be more empowered.
The Electoral College was established to forge a compromise between the president being elected by members of Congress and by popular vote. It creates presidential majorities, engenders national Presidential campaigns and maintains robust federalism. Without it, small states might be wholly ignored, undermining a two- party system.
Any changes should be made only by “We the People” through amendment, and only without disturbing the present balance of power between the three branches.
