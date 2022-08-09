I usually support Democratic candidates for the Montana Legislature, but there’s no way I’d want either party to have the excessive governmental power of a two-thirds majority (aka supermajority). Republicans were two seats short of a supermajority last session; it would be disastrous if they gained it this November.
A Republican supermajority could propose amendments to our Montana Constitution: perhaps an amendment to kill our right to privacy, another to deprive us of a healthy environment, perhaps several to eliminate a variety of local controls, etc.
Reelecting Pat Flowers, Senate District 32, not only helps prevent a Republican supermajority, but it puts Sen. Flowers back with his common-sense, moderate approach.
Republican legislators recently wrested local control of Bozeman’s affordable housing and public health policies, made it more difficult for students and Native Americans to vote, pushed “bulls for billionaires” legislation that hurts average Montana elk hunters, and incentivized the wealthiest Montanans with a tax credit to donate tax dollars for non-public schools, even if they teach that humans and dinosaurs coexisted.
Do you really want an unchecked Republican party to start stripping your rights from the Montana State Constitution? I don’t, so vote for Pat Flowers, Montana Senate District 32.
