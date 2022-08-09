Let the news come to you

I usually support Democratic candidates for the Montana Legislature, but there’s no way I’d want either party to have the excessive governmental power of a two-thirds majority (aka supermajority). Republicans were two seats short of a supermajority last session; it would be disastrous if they gained it this November.

A Republican supermajority could propose amendments to our Montana Constitution: perhaps an amendment to kill our right to privacy, another to deprive us of a healthy environment, perhaps several to eliminate a variety of local controls, etc.

Reelecting Pat Flowers, Senate District 32, not only helps prevent a Republican supermajority, but it puts Sen. Flowers back with his common-sense, moderate approach.

rob gregoire

bozeman

