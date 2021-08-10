Letter to the editor: Senators should put carbon pricing in budget bill Joseph Hauck Aug 10, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We may not agree on much anymore as Montanans, but I think we can all agree that we want our children and all future generations to enjoy the Montana we knew as kids.This summer has been a stark warning of what’s to come if we continue to drag our feet on climate change: scorching hot days, drought, and oppressive smoke from life-threatening wildfires.While a problem of this magnitude will require a multi-pronged approach, one solution within our grasp is a price on carbon. This commonsense policy is easy to enact, spurs economic innovation, levels the energy playing field, and will help us stay internationally competitive. Putting a price on carbon pollution will get us to net-zero and help save lives and livelihoods. At this very moment, our senators are deciding which climate policies to include in their draft Budget Reconciliation bill, which can pass with 51 votes. Email or call Sens. Daines and Tester today to tell them you want a better future for your kids and grandkids, and that you support putting a price on carbon in the reconciliation bill. By taking just a few minutes, your voice can be heard. Now is the time for action: because if not now, then when?Visit the non-partisan Citizens' Climate Lobby website today to contact your senators and learn more:https://citizensclimatelobby.org/senate [citizensclimatelobby.org] Joseph Hauck Belgrade Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Senator Carbon Politics Meteorology Legislation Parliament Playing Field Reconciliation Daines Policy Budget Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Appalled at city's continued approval of subdivisions Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: The Gallatin River deserves better Posted: 12 a.m. Fire in Crazy Mountains grows to more than 19,000 acres Posted: 4:15 p.m. Montana cities grapple with what legal cannabis will mean Posted: Aug. 8, 2021 Kohl, John W Posted: Aug. 8, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Should Montana State University require masks on campus? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back