I’m a Bozeman local, born and raised, but like many dear friends and long-time residents, I have been saddened and overwhelmed by this summer’s heat. In 31 years living in Montana, this is by far the hottest summer I have ever experienced.

We are also surrounded by wildfires and smoke months before a typical wildfire season. The poor air quality has forced me indoors instead of spending my nights and weekends in the mountains and on the rivers. I can’t help but wonder: if we continue on our current path, will this sad reality become the norm?

This summer has also brought record-high temperatures and drought conditions, both of which will only worsen as the effects of climate change intensify. While fire is a natural part of Montana’s ecology, hotter and drier summers will increase the frequency of the wildfires we’re seeing now. That’s why we need long-term, sustainable policies that contribute to climate solutions.

While I’d like to think I can do it all on my own, my individual actions aren’t enough to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate warming. We need our elected officials to implement systemic changes that move us toward climate solutions, not exacerbate the problem.

Fortunately, the infrastructure legislation currently being debated in Congress represents an opportunity to invest in policies that can drive that change. We can invest in renewable energy and make our electric grid more resilient, encourage people to buy electric vehicles by offering subsidies and build charging stations, end fossil fuel subsidies, and ensure that workers in the fossil fuel industry are transitioned to secure jobs in a renewable economy—if our leaders choose to.

Sen. Daines and Sen. Tester, we need you to support these policies in the coming months to ensure a healthy future—and a vibrant economy—for all Montanans.

Kt Miller,

Bozeman

Letter Policy

