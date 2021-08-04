Letter to the editor: Senators should back investments in climate solutions Kt Miller Aug 4, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I’m a Bozeman local, born and raised, but like many dear friends and long-time residents, I have been saddened and overwhelmed by this summer’s heat. In 31 years living in Montana, this is by far the hottest summer I have ever experienced.We are also surrounded by wildfires and smoke months before a typical wildfire season. The poor air quality has forced me indoors instead of spending my nights and weekends in the mountains and on the rivers. I can’t help but wonder: if we continue on our current path, will this sad reality become the norm?This summer has also brought record-high temperatures and drought conditions, both of which will only worsen as the effects of climate change intensify. While fire is a natural part of Montana’s ecology, hotter and drier summers will increase the frequency of the wildfires we’re seeing now. That’s why we need long-term, sustainable policies that contribute to climate solutions. While I’d like to think I can do it all on my own, my individual actions aren’t enough to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate warming. We need our elected officials to implement systemic changes that move us toward climate solutions, not exacerbate the problem.Fortunately, the infrastructure legislation currently being debated in Congress represents an opportunity to invest in policies that can drive that change. We can invest in renewable energy and make our electric grid more resilient, encourage people to buy electric vehicles by offering subsidies and build charging stations, end fossil fuel subsidies, and ensure that workers in the fossil fuel industry are transitioned to secure jobs in a renewable economy—if our leaders choose to.Sen. Daines and Sen. Tester, we need you to support these policies in the coming months to ensure a healthy future—and a vibrant economy—for all Montanans. Kt Miller,Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Policy Climate Ecology Meteorology Fossil Fuel Subsidy Daines Tester Solution Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Letter on military draft ignored the real discussion Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Equity policy's supporters lack original ideas Posted: Aug. 3, 2021 Letter to the editor: Courts will soon be busy with the Jan. 6 criminals Posted: Aug. 3, 2021 Fire in the Crazies burns more than 14,000 acres, prompts evacuations Posted: Aug. 2, 2021 Letter to the editor: Feds need to protect us from junk insurance plans Posted: Aug. 1, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the recommendation to wear masks again? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back