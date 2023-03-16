Most would agree children are our most valuable resource. Each of us holds our own beliefs as to how best to protect and raise children in times of unprecedented change in societal norms. Many of us are unfamiliar with gender dysphoria and gender affirming care. The physical and mental wellbeing of adolescents with gender dysphoria is complex. These children and their families are best served and supported by working alongside their health care team.
If we set the debate about gender affirming care aside, Senate Bill 99 has profound consequences to all Montana children. Criminalizing medical providers in a time of need is unwise. Often gender affirming care is provided by a pediatric endocrinologist. These specialists also care for children with Type 1 Diabetes. Who will care for those children when their providers leave a state legislating against them?
Most alarmingly, the bill states that any institution offering gender affirming care will no longer be eligible to receive public funds. Every day, Montana children see out of state providers, often here doing outreach, for services not otherwise available. Seattle Children’s and Children’s of Colorado are vital partners in the care of Montana's children and both offer gender affirming care. If SB 99 passes, Montana Medicaid patients will no longer be able to access lifesaving care for things like heart surgery. This would be a devastating consequence.
It is not the job of the Montana Legislature to dictate health care or criminalize providers for delivering evidence based care. If we believe in parental rights, we can't pick only the rights we agree with. We certainly cannot strip away access to care for Montana Medicaid patients. We need to encourage our representatives to follow the advice of the bill title and protect our youth. The only way to do that, is to vote no
Erin McKenna
Bozeman
