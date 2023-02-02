On Jan. 28, this paper reported on SB 99 introduced by Sen. John Fuller which would deny gender-affirming treatment to young transgender people in Montana. One can only presume the logic behind this bill is that parents, the young persons’ doctors, their counselors and mental health care providers do not know what is best for the young persons in their care. Interestingly, the same day, I received an email from Sen. Steve Daines touting the introduction of his APLUS Act to give local leaders and parents more say in how their tax dollars are spent in education. Quoting Sen. Daines, “Montana parents and teachers know what Montana students need best.”
Presumably, Montana parents are smart enough to know what is best for their child’s education but not smart enough to know what is best for their child’s health after consultation with experts. Where is the logic behind these antithetical positions on the parenting skills of Montanans? Or is it just the typical hypocrisy and/or gaslighting of a party that purportedly wants smaller government and more freedom until it violates their personal beliefs and sensibilities?
Ruth Kopec
Bozeman
