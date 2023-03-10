It looks like the state of Montana might declare illegal, and provide serious penalties for, any gender-affirming care, therapy, medication, or surgery provided to any citizen under age 18 (Senate Bill 99). Such a law would fly in the face of overwhelming testimony, comment, and experience from doctors and medical experts, including the American Pediatric Association. Maybe it would be equal “common sense” to pass aviation safety regulations by ignoring the views of pilots and air traffic controllers, or case histories of airplane accidents. But those legislators insist on such “common sense”: anyone whose physician believes that medical care regarding gender identity is needed — including as a grave matter of mental health and to avoid suicidal ideation — must wait, perhaps years, until age 18. Please let those legislators consider a law long on the books.
The age of consent in Montana is, universally, 16. Anyone 16 or older can have consensual sex with anyone else 16 or older. If the state believes that someone 16 can make, entirely of their own free will, decisions about their own gendered activity and sexual intercourse, and that all consensual sexual relations with other individuals 16 or older are fully legal, then, at the least, what is the “common sense” in declaring it illegal for individuals 16 or 17 to receive gender-affirming care if they wish to do so and if their physician agrees? Those individuals are already, under the law, mature enough to decide all sexual relations on their own. Why can’t they decide their own gender, their own sexual identity?
James Engell
Bozeman
