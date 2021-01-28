Who wins if the Montana Legislature passes SB 89, a law designed to destroy unions proposed by Keith Reiger, R-Kalispell? In states that have adopted laws similar to SB 89 rates of union membership have significantly declined along with workplace protections. Wages are dramatically lower too, causing communities to lose important tax revenues while having to pay for greater services for working families that just can’t make ends meet.
Who benefits from this proposed law? Big corporations who don’t care about anything but their bottom line. Please ask your legislators to support Montana’s working families and their communities and oppose SB 89.
