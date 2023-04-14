Let the news come to you

Please ask your representative to oppose Senate Bill 557. This is a terrible bill that could undermine democracy in Montana.

SB 557 requires nonprofits who sue the government to disclose their donors. This is an assault on privacy and would discourage charitable donations.

SB 557 requires people who sue to pay for all costs, creating a serious financial barrier against holding government agencies accountable.

