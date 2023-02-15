Apart from a three-year period, I have lived in Montana since 1973. Generally speaking, I have found Montana’s culture to be one that maintains a healthy respect for an individual’s right to make decisions and choose one’s path in life as long as mutual respect is shown toward one’s neighbors. From my perspective, I find that the Montana Constitution laid the groundwork to create an environment that reasonable laws can be, and, generally, have been, crafted to find balance between maintaining a functioning society while recognizing the rights of individual choice.
It is curious that in the current legislative session, there are legislators that refer to themselves as the “Freedom Caucus” who have the hubris to assert that they should use oppressive government regulation to trample the rights of the individual to make personal medical decisions.
Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, is a member of the so called “Freedom Caucus” carrying proposed legislation (SB 210) that would end legal medical aid in dying as set by the 2009 Montana Supreme Court’s Baxter v. State decision. SB 210 is oppressive government intervention into the private rights of an individual to make their own medical and moral decisions and should, without qualification, be opposed. In fact, if members of the so called “Freedom Caucus” truly wanted to champion the individual rights of Montanans, they would bring forth legislation that explicitly codifies the freedom to make a dignified choice when a Montanan draws a bad card.
Walter Zidack
Bozeman
