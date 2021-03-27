A concerning bill is about to become law in Montana. I urge our representatives not to support SB 100.
Serving not-for-profit organizations showed me situations that work against the common good. This bill, named as anti-fraud, hurts our needy neighbors as they must struggle against requirements of eligibility every six months. If they cannot access assistance due to lack of internet or access to a public information office, Montanans will lose medical and food programs which help them manage, particularly during the COVID era. Only 50 fraud cases have been found in in Montana recently, however the state wants to hire and pay commissions to an outside firm to dig for more.
Personal experiences inform our lives. As I interviewed new families for our respite service for at-risk families of young ones with disabilities, most were barely hanging on, low-wage earners with high medical expenses.
“Jane” was the exhausted grandma & guardian of two little guys; one traumatized by physical abuse, one a victim of sexual abuse. She called to say that her boys could not come to Peace Place; her Social Security money was gone and her old car was out of gas. We helped her out that week, however, still I wonder how that little family manages.
If this grandma were unable to certify guardianship of her boys every 6 months, could this family lose vital services for medical care or food? How would they survive?
I urge you to let your representatives in Helena know that SB 100 may well seal the fates of the most deserving. A vote in the House comes next week so contact your representatives now to preserve the common good in Montana.
