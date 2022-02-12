On Jan. 19, 2022, the U.S. Senate, led by Democrat Majority Leader Chuck Schumer voted on abolishing the filibuster. The effort failed with 52 voting no and 48 voting yes. All Democrat Senators voted for this rule change except Krysten Sinema and Joe Manchin. The filibuster has been in place since 1837. Now that the Senate wants to push through national elimination of voter ID and nationalize election law, Sen. Schumer is trying to change the Senate rules to abolish the filibuster.
These are direct quotes:
“They want to make this country into a banana republic where if you don’t get your way you change the rules” Chuck Schumer [D]
“They want to change the rules in midstream to wash away 200 years of history” Chuck Schumer [D]
“Ideologues in the Senate want to turn what the founding fathers called the cooling saucer of democracy into the rubber stamp of dictatorship” Chuck Schumer [D]
“You can’t change the rules in the middle of the game” Dick Durbin [D]
“You will throw the entire congress into chaos and nothing will get done” Joe Biden [D]
“What they don’t expect is for one party … to change the rules in the middle of the game while the other party is told to sit down and keep quiet” Barack Obama [D]
Jon Tester was a strong advocate in maintaining the filibuster, until he was not. On April 7, 2017, he cosigned a letter with 30 other Senators urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to preserve the Filibuster. What has changed? It is very clear that Sen. Tester has been in Washington for too long and is no longer working for Montana. He is now just a reliable rubber stamp to advance the far left Democrat agenda.
