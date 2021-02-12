I have a new hero.
Sometimes one of us steps away from the rest of us and stands alone to share a truth with such courage and integrity that we are all compelled to listen.
Sen. John Esp, with simple eloquence, said “it doesn’t make sense to me,” knowing that his fellow legislators would pass the law allowing weapons to be concealed and carried on the campuses of our colleges.
Common sense coupled with compassion, intelligence and a willingness to tell it like it is; this is the voice of a brave and wise man. Thank you, Sen. Esp.
