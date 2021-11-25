Support Local Journalism


Last week’s Chronicle featured a column by two local business owners, Amy Beck and Robert Keith, in which they encouraged Sen. Daines to support the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act. I’m also one of the 75% of Montanans who would like to see this bill passed.

I, like, Beck and Keith’s employees, live here because of the quality of life our public lands and clean waters provide. I own a small business and a farm in the Bozeman area, and have called Montana (Billings, Missoula and Bozeman) home for my entire life. The last two years I was especially glad that we have extensive public lands across our state to provide such nearby reprieve. Stresses in work life were new and varied during the pandemic, and outdoor time to connect with friends and nature has been as important as ever.

I’d like to add my voice to Beck and Keith’s in asking Sen. Daines to support this legislation. You have a special opportunity, Sen. Daines, to represent the needs of Montanans as a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. This bill was created by Montanans and is overwhelmingly supported across the state. The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act deserves to move forward on its own.

Katherine Dayton

Bozeman

