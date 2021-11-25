Letter to the editor: Sen. Daines should back Blackfoot-Clearwater bill Katherine Dayton Nov 25, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Last week’s Chronicle featured a column by two local business owners, Amy Beck and Robert Keith, in which they encouraged Sen. Daines to support the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act. I’m also one of the 75% of Montanans who would like to see this bill passed.I, like, Beck and Keith’s employees, live here because of the quality of life our public lands and clean waters provide. I own a small business and a farm in the Bozeman area, and have called Montana (Billings, Missoula and Bozeman) home for my entire life. The last two years I was especially glad that we have extensive public lands across our state to provide such nearby reprieve. Stresses in work life were new and varied during the pandemic, and outdoor time to connect with friends and nature has been as important as ever. I’d like to add my voice to Beck and Keith’s in asking Sen. Daines to support this legislation. You have a special opportunity, Sen. Daines, to represent the needs of Montanans as a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. This bill was created by Montanans and is overwhelmingly supported across the state. The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act deserves to move forward on its own. Katherine DaytonBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Daines Economics Legislation Law Commerce Robert Keith Amy Beck Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act Small Business Montanans Bozeman Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: A carbon fee can help us wean off fossil fuels Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Give up tobacco, live a longer, healthier life Posted: 12 a.m. United Way school programs to become second recipient of county ARPA money Posted: Nov. 24, 2021 Work group considers proposal to start ambassador program along the Madison River Posted: Nov. 24, 2021 Bozeman's Mountains Walking Brewery rezoning bid fails Posted: Nov. 24, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll What is the most essential Thanksgiving side dish? You voted: Mashed potatoes Stuffing Mac and cheese Rolls Green beans Vote View Results Back