In summer of 2022, Senator Daines penned a bill, called “Protecting Access for Hunters and Anglers Act of 2022”—S.4940. The purpose of the Act is to ban the science-based action of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to ban lead ammo and tackle on some National Wildlife Refuges.
Lead is an extremely toxic substance which is why we have eliminated it from paint, gasoline, plumbing and more. In animals, lead is unhealthy at any level. When a lead bullet enters a body, the bullet can shatter into hundreds of small pieces, making ingestion of lead by hunters and scavengers alike, inevitable.
Many animals suffer from deadly lead poisoning including raptors, waterfowl and carnivores. In waterways, lead fishing tackle can linger on the bottom of marshes, ponds and rivers for years, harming waterfowl when they forage for food and accidentally ingest small amounts of lead.
If all hunters switched to alternative non-lead bullets — such as copper — not only would hunters not ingest lead, but birds and mammals across the country would be much safer when they scavenge on the remains of animals killed by bullets.
Daines said, “Sportsmen are the original conservationists and play an important role in wildlife management — the last thing we should do is limit their access to public lands by implementing a blanket-ban on traditional ammo and tackle. Outdoor recreation is part of our Montana way of life — I’ll keep fighting to protect our hunting and fishing legacy and ensuring these decisions are guided by science, not politics.”
The Montana way of life should not be supporting a tradition of hunting and fishing that can lead to lead poisoning in animals. Sen. Daines needs to change his tune and heed the well-studied science of lead toxicity and advocate for non-lead ammo and fishing tackle.
Katheryn Hiestand
Bozeman
