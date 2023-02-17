Let the news come to you

In summer of 2022, Senator Daines penned a bill, called “Protecting Access for Hunters and Anglers Act of 2022”—S.4940. The purpose of the Act is to ban the science-based action of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to ban lead ammo and tackle on some National Wildlife Refuges.

Lead is an extremely toxic substance which is why we have eliminated it from paint, gasoline, plumbing and more. In animals, lead is unhealthy at any level. When a lead bullet enters a body, the bullet can shatter into hundreds of small pieces, making ingestion of lead by hunters and scavengers alike, inevitable.

Many animals suffer from deadly lead poisoning including raptors, waterfowl and carnivores. In waterways, lead fishing tackle can linger on the bottom of marshes, ponds and rivers for years, harming waterfowl when they forage for food and accidentally ingest small amounts of lead.

