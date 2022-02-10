Sen. Daines’ column on the voting rights legislation gives no useful information. There are two bills, one to restore discrimination protections to the 1965 Voting Rights Act. The other mandates common sense voting procedures, most of which Montana has used for a long time, such as early voting, mail in ballots, a wide range of voter IDs, same day voter registration. In addition, it would make Election Day a national holiday, outlaw partisan gerrymandering, limit "dark money" contributions, and offer to House candidates matching campaign funds raised from fines and settlements paid for tax crimes and corporate malfeasance, not tax dollars.
Oregon describes itself as having the most convenient voting system in the country. Since adopting vote-by-mail, Oregon consistently ranks as a national leader in voter turnout and security. There, ballots postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day are counted after Election Day. No big deal.
The U.S. Constitution, section 4, says that "Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations " that are prescribed for voting by the Legislature of each state. The proposed bill would not "steamroll the Constitution" as Daines says.
Daines tries to bury the truth underneath multiple buzzwords. Isn't Daines himself a member of the Washington "elites"? If Montanans "play by the rules" why do we need laws "that make it harder to cheat"? How would scrupulously fair universal voting procedures "tip the scales" in favor of Democrats? Can Republicans only win if the rules are unfair? If the GOP dislikes parts of the bills, why don't they speak up and try to change them with debate in Congress?
If most Montanans knew the truth about the proposed new voting regulations, they would agree that the regulations make a lot of sense.
