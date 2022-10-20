Eric Semerad impressed me with his professionalism, knowledge, and timeliness when I first began associating with him over 20 years ago at the Clerk and Recorder's (C&R) Office. Gallatin County is undergoing drastic growth necessitating keeping someone of his experience, high-caliber work ethic, and leadership skills in place.
My perspective is as a former third-level manager of 60 federal employees who built USGS topographic maps. I've been a Montana landowner since 1986 and a private sector entrepreneur here since 1999. Overlapping work as a title examiner assistant, as a real estate broker, and especially as a professional land surveyor, has caused ongoing need of the C&R office services. I have been continually impressed with Semerad's organization and supervisory skills reflected by how well his employees do their jobs to make the office run smoothly.
As a partially-disabled U.S. Army combat-wounded veteran, an American value serving the public competently as Semerad does is dear to my Heart (Purple one); what is not so dear is having to vote for a proven, competent individual based on political party affiliation. Please vote for the experienced competency of Eric Semerad in November regardless of which political party you affiliate with.
Tony Novotny
Belgrade
