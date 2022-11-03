The importance of making sure your vote is counted in this upcoming midterm, and every time elections are held in Gallatin County, depend on a professional, well-organized clerk and recorder. Eric Semerad is that public servant who has maintained free and fair elections in Gallatin County and we are best served to have him continue in that role.
As a professional land surveyor, I’ve worked in many other counties in the state over the last 16 years, and have come to realize just how fortunate we are in Gallatin County to have someone as dedicated as Eric to the preservation and organization of our public records, and as a steward of our elections. Eric is a leader in this role statewide and is respected among other clerks and recorders in Montana’s 56 counties as an expert in elections and public records management.
I would ask that we set aside our partisan convictions when considering the appropriate candidate for this position. Mr. Semerad’s commitment to serve the public, his proven track record, and technical expertise make him the clear choice to serve as your Gallatin County clerk and recorder.
Brian Kray
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.