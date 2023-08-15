I have been disabled since nineteen-ninety-four. A few years ago I almost lost my husband; luckily, he did not die but is now on disability and unable to work. My biggest fear then, other than losing my husband, was becoming homeless. As disabled senior citizens, we struggle to afford the continually high prices Bozeman demands for rent. Currently, we pay well over half of our combined disability income in rent. I would not be able to afford the one-bedroom apartment we currently live in.
The new senior housing complex is a move in the right direction, but more needs to be done for families, single people and those that are just now entering the workforce. Many stay longer in their familial homes than perhaps either party wants. Recently the City Council took steps to begin reining in the excessive amounts of second home, short term rentals in Bozeman. We need to tell the City that they are on the right track and keep the pressure on them to ban second home short term rentals and subsidize owners to rent long term. Cracking down on these investment properties will release houses to be rented or sold, creating more housing options.
Bozeman cannot afford to drive off those people who work in the restaurants, shops, hotels, motels, etc. that cater to the tourist industry and help drive the economic forces of Bozeman. We are all just trying to find affordable housing. Our neighbors are already homeless or just a paycheck away from being homeless despite having decent paying jobs.
One of the rights that we have is the pursuit of happiness. Without a secure dignified place to live, to call home, how can we pursue individual happiness.
Connie Howell
Bozeman
