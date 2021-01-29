At a time of abundant bleakness and anxiety we were furnished an extraordinary treat by the collaborators of “Menagerie of the Imaginary,” a whimsical sculpture exhibit in the Story Mill Park presented by Random Acts of Silliness and the Bozeman Parks and Recreation Department.
Their 14 lighthearted sculptures delight kids and grownups alike with wildly creative creatures and their touching stories. The creatures each highlight some aspect of the caring, giving and loving world for which we might wish and strive.
Amid the smiles, shouts and chuckles of the onlookers was an appreciation of lively creativity and work of the artists and those who put this exhibit together. Thank you for this surprising and welcome addition to our community. You each deserve a special baked treat from the friendly blue wooly mammoth!
If you haven’t yet visited the exhibit you may want to give yourself a treat by stopping by before it closes on January 31.
