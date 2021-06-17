Support Local Journalism


The recent decision by TC Energy to scrap the Keystone XL pipeline project means oil from Canadian tar sands will not be transported across six counties in Montana to the Gulf Coast. Montana will be affected by the loss of union jobs and county tax revenues associated with the project, but the benefits of those jobs and revenues are heavily outweighed by losses associated with worse droughts, worse floods, worse fires and worse storms caused by the use of fossil fuels.

We can help those impacted by the demise of the pipeline project by working together to bring sustainable, clean energy projects to Montana that will not disrupt our climate and the future of our children and grandchildren. While the door on the pipeline project has closed, a window of opportunity has opened.

Anne D. Schumacher

Bozeman

