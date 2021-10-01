Letter to the editor: Schools' equity work should consider family structure Tom Burnett Oct 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I attended one of the Bozeman School District’s small-group sessions about the “equity work” controversy. I enjoyed it.If the goal is to reduce performance differences, instead of merely pounding home the racial dogmas of the day, we must consider the importance of family structure. To understand proficiency, sort data by family structure. This is more useful than disaggregating by the 18 categories, two of which are race and gender, listed in the District’s “Talking Points” document.Three reports back my suggestion. The first comes from an Econtalk podcast interview with James Heckman (Nobel-winning economist at the University of Chicago). In Denmark, the state provides equal access to education, but unequal outcomes persist. “I think it's just a fact that family life plays a fundamental role in shaping our children to either succeed or fail.” The second report comes from Marripedia: Effects of Family Structure on Children’s Education. Graphs clearly show the effect of family structure on grades, expulsion, discipline problems, and attainment of bachelor’s degree. For example, 8% of students from an always-single-parent family earned a bachelor’s degree, whereas 36% of students from intact married families achieved a bachelor’s degree. And suspensions or expulsions are 2.5 times as prevalent for students from always-single-parent families as compared to students from two-parent families.The third report is an article in City Journal by Ian Rowe, "Measure What Matters." Rowe writes, “If we truly want to improve outcomes for children, we must have the moral courage to measure student-achievement outcomes by family structure as routinely as we now do by race, class, and gender.”If family-structure effects are ignored, we may deduce that the district’s purpose in “equity work” is to propound the current race essentialism, not narrow proficiency gaps. Tom BurnettBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Outcome Structure Journalism Education University Sport Equity Student Bachelor's Degree Ian Rowe Graph Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section McWilliams, Hobart Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Support the building of a new Law and Justice Center Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Kudos to the true patriots who got vaccinated Posted: 12 a.m. Panthers rally, force fifth set in loss to Billings Skyview Posted: 11:25 p.m. Prep roundup: Gallatin, Bozeman soccer teams secure victories Posted: 11:16 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you think all vaccinated adults should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back