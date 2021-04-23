Between preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, and offering service with a smile, Montana school nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate. To celebrate their hard work and commitment, Montana schools will celebrate School Lunch Hero Day on May 7. School Lunch Hero Day provides an opportunity for parents, students, school staff and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to nearly 30 million of America’s students each school day. Montana students were served 25.4 million meals in the 2019-2020 school year!
I used to work in the school cafeteria to earn my school lunch when I was young, and my kids have eaten school lunches throughout most of their lives. My youngest is pretty picky, but with the new healthier alternatives, even she has found something she likes to eat at school. There are many times when my children may have gone without healthy food without the school lunch program. I appreciate all the hard work and dedication shown by the people that provide school lunches for our children.
The importance and nutritional value of school meals are well documented. For many children, school lunch is the most important and nutrient-rich meal of their day. Montana School Nutrition Professionals serve quality, healthy meals to 255 locations. Behind the scenes, these unsung heroes arrive at the break of day to prepare and serve children with steadfast consistency and devotion. For most, this is not just a job, but a forthright effort to serve the children of our communities.
Thank you to every single school nutrition worker in our community, and across Montana. Our kids’ lives are brighter because of you.