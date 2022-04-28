A school board trustee is a complex volunteer job. When an individual runs for a seat on the board, his or her words can sometimes be misunderstood by both supporters and opponents, especially when partial information is passed on. Misinformation is the purpose of this letter.
When I worked for Bozeman Public Schools, I respected the trustees, not because they always agreed with my views, but because they debated issues without running others down, something that is increasingly missing today. Our trustees are kids-first in decisions they make. Each trustee to whom I have expressed a concern has reached out and replied to me by listening and questioning. I challenge any citizen to reach out in a respectful and reasonable manner to our board. Misinformation and misunderstanding happen when we decide that we know what someone thinks without actually having a conversation.
It is important to address the recent fine arts program issues and resulting misinformation published in a recent opinion letter. The intention of the district was not to cut any programs, but to address an increasing achievement gap and growing student behavioral challenges in schools. All trustees engaged with the arts community, several spoke eloquently at an informational board meeting, and there was not one trustee who went up against the rest of the board to save the fine arts. It was not needed.
The Bozeman public schools have rigorous processes in place to work with all parents and teachers regarding growing and changing needs of families. Yes, we need a variety of voices on our board of trustees. When you look at the past history of this district, that is exactly what we have had. A board candidate must not see the board as the enemy or publicly run other trustees down, nor should their supporters.
