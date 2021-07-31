Letter to the editor: School board should focus on excellence, not division Tom Burnett Jul 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The school board put together an Equity Advisory Group. The group returned a “vision statement.” I think it should be completely revamped, and here are my reasons.It takes the extreme position in one of our country’s most contentious cultural debates.It requires the board to self-incriminate, to admit institutional racism and bias. Quoting from the group’s Vision Statement: “We recognize the institutional barriers, including racism and bias that contribute to the pervasive opportunity gaps and the resulting disparate educational outcomes within our school system.” No evidence is given for this charge. There are no grounds for requiring this confession. To agree with this would be unscientific and evidence-free. The words “institutional” and “pervasive” align with charges of “systemic racism” so commonly heard in the national debate. The school board should reject this accusation.This proposed policy is not homegrown, not a Bozeman solution; it is copied and pasted from some of the most hotly contested partisans, authors, and activists. Bozeman is being herded. This policy does not fit. The phrase “equity for all student groups” sets groups rather than individuals as the unit of justice. This is divisive. The phrases, “history that has privileged certain groups and oppressing others,” and “we work to address the detrimental effects of this history through our teaching, practice, training, and service,” cast blame and stoke aggrievement, all to no productive end.Other arguable phrases include “marginalized populations,” and “the existing power differentials.”These are not empty, harmless words: they command actions, teachings, time allocation, and budgets. They should be rejected.This school system is not guilty of deep, abiding, systemic, historical racism. Racism and bias are not responsible for disparate educational outcomes here. The board should not confess these sins. It should focus not on division, but excellence. Tom BurnettBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags School Board Charge Education Politics Law Policy Racism Bias School System Equity Advisory Group Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Smith, Dorothy Jane Posted: 1 a.m. Guest column: Stone-Manning is the experienced leader we need Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Hosting exchange students an experience to cherish Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We must respect the property of our neighbors Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Work to make America a beacon of systemic humanity Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the recommendation to wear masks again? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back