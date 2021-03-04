So the school board hires someone who has been fighting serious health issues, is hired from a rural isolated 7,000 pupil district and thrown into notoriously difficult Bozeman parents, throws a temper tantrum while fighting COVID-19, attempts to get the overpaid administrators to pick up their phones to explain his behavior, and we the taxpayers foot the bill for the next few years. Nice job school board!
We have had politically polite 'don't step on your shoes' superintendents in the past and, with the exception of the one prior to him, they were all ineffective and wimpy. Please do your homework this time and spare us all the drama and money thrown away.
