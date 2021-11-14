Letter to the editor: School board attempting to limit public participation Anna Shchemelinin Nov 14, 2021 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On Oct. 14, 2021, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson issued a letter regarding "the rise of threats and acts of violence against the educational community."Mr. Johnson was kind enough to provide the full list of Threats and Intimidation Statues, including 18. U.S.C. §241 and 18. U.S.C. §245.I believe everybody knows that unlike fascist dictatorships, such as the USSR, China, and Iran, the USA is a constitutional republic in which laws equally apply to everyone. According to 18. U.S.C. §241, any act of intimidation, deprivation, oppression, or interfering with an individual's "free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States" is prohibited to both private residents and public officials.With no factual justification and without any instance of an unforeseen emergency, the Bozeman school board canceled in-person meetings and replaced them with Zoom-only meetings. Public comments are limited to 2-minutes with no exception and no consideration of the speaker's ability to speak. The extreme morally insensitive time limiting public comments and enforcing Zoom-only meetings violate Bozeman residents' rights to "participating in or enjoying any benefit, service, privilege, program, facility, or activity provided or administered by the United States."Zoom-only meetings deprive of participation in school board meetings people with hearing difficulties, and those who don't have access to Zoom technology. These meetings induce feelings of isolation, anxiety, and exclusion. Speaking in front of a black screen and seeing nothing but a count-down clock creates a strong impression that trustees are interested not in speakers' argumentation but only in the number of seconds left until the speaker can be disconnected.If opposing rules that fail Bozeman students is "domestic terrorism" then what abuse of elected powers, intimidation, and oppressive strategies of silencing Bozeman parents are? Anna ShchemelininBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Leif M. Johnson Bozeman Law Politics Right Usa Abuse Participation School Board Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Concerns raised over fairness of Montana school tax credit program Posted: 1:15 p.m. Letter to the editor: Vaccination shouldn't be seen as an issue of freedom Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 Letter to the editor: Republicans treating democracy as a children's game Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 Editorial: A genuine bipartisan effort that will help Montana Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 Guest column: Bipartisan infrastructure bill is a big win for Montana families Posted: Nov. 13, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will you get your children vaccinated against COVID-19? You voted: Yes No Unsure Vote View Results Back