I express my deep concern regarding the proposed ban on Type 3 Short-Term Rentals (STRs). The recent workshop illustrated that a mere 2.5% of Bozeman's housing comprises STRs. Yet, the commission seems inclined to prioritize the claims of a dark-money funded tenant group over the factual evidence presented.
The decision to prohibit Type 3 STRs, even those previously grandfathered in, is troubling. It blatantly disregards the data, instead favoring apparent biases. With Commissioner Christopher Coburn's statements demonizing investors and realtors, it's evident there's a worrying tilt in the commission's stance.
By reducing tourist beds by 36%, the ban will impact visitor accommodations and potentially lower our real estate values. Numerous citizens have voiced that eliminating STRs will not necessarily result in affordable housing, as these properties often exceed average tenant affordability.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham's stance on prioritizing locals over tourists is commendable but misdirected. Real solutions lie in effective city planning and fostering development projects to meet housing demands. Instead of a constructive approach, the commission's current trajectory threatens legal disputes and erodes public trust.
Affordable housing is vital, but scapegoating STRs isn't the solution. I urge a reevaluation based on the facts, fostering genuine solutions over bias.
Ted Cote
Bozeman
