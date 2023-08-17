Let the news come to you

Dear Bozeman Montana Commissioners,

I express my deep concern regarding the proposed ban on Type 3 Short-Term Rentals (STRs). The recent workshop illustrated that a mere 2.5% of Bozeman's housing comprises STRs. Yet, the commission seems inclined to prioritize the claims of a dark-money funded tenant group over the factual evidence presented.

The decision to prohibit Type 3 STRs, even those previously grandfathered in, is troubling. It blatantly disregards the data, instead favoring apparent biases. With Commissioner Christopher Coburn's statements demonizing investors and realtors, it's evident there's a worrying tilt in the commission's stance.

