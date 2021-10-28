Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Our growing community should have safe access to timely judicial resolutions. Our current courthouse building does not allow this. The seams of our current courthouse in Gallatin County have been stretched and are now ripping.

Growth in Gallatin County has stretched facilities to their maximum capacity.

Our school system needed support and received it.

Now, our judicial system needs our support.

Our judicial system, servicing over 100,000 people, is currently housed in a converted old Catholic school building. The hallways are overflowing with files, structural concrete cracks are beyond ironic metaphors for its overload and structural instability and safety, the building lacks modern access for people with disabilities, and there are systemic safety issues from victim confrontation to staff and patron safety.

The growth is overwhelming and people who move here should pay their fair share to modernize our existing infrastructure — particularly the law and order facilities that provide stability and safety to our communities.

For approximately $36 a year we each can say yes to safety, yes to access, yes to efficient judicial resolutions for our community by modernizing our current courthouse.

Please vote yes on the $29 million bond to build our community’s Law and Justice Center.

My fellow Bozeman partners Dave Wagner, Ian McIntosh, Whitney Kolivas, Julie Lichte, Nate Good, Matt McLean, Mac Morris, Kelsey Bunkers, Dave Whisenand and Matthew Hibbs concur.

Samuel J. Frederick

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe