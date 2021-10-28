Letter to the editor: Say yes to modernizing our county's courthouse Samuel J. Frederick Oct 28, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Our growing community should have safe access to timely judicial resolutions. Our current courthouse building does not allow this. The seams of our current courthouse in Gallatin County have been stretched and are now ripping.Growth in Gallatin County has stretched facilities to their maximum capacity.Our school system needed support and received it. Now, our judicial system needs our support.Our judicial system, servicing over 100,000 people, is currently housed in a converted old Catholic school building. The hallways are overflowing with files, structural concrete cracks are beyond ironic metaphors for its overload and structural instability and safety, the building lacks modern access for people with disabilities, and there are systemic safety issues from victim confrontation to staff and patron safety. The growth is overwhelming and people who move here should pay their fair share to modernize our existing infrastructure — particularly the law and order facilities that provide stability and safety to our communities.For approximately $36 a year we each can say yes to safety, yes to access, yes to efficient judicial resolutions for our community by modernizing our current courthouse.Please vote yes on the $29 million bond to build our community’s Law and Justice Center.My fellow Bozeman partners Dave Wagner, Ian McIntosh, Whitney Kolivas, Julie Lichte, Nate Good, Matt McLean, Mac Morris, Kelsey Bunkers, Dave Whisenand and Matthew Hibbs concur. Samuel J. FrederickBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Yes Courthouse Judicial System Law Politics Support School System Building Gallatin County Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Coburn the kind of leader Bozeman needs on commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington should continue as municipal court judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Affordable housing levy worthy of your support Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: More space can be found in the Law and Justice Center Posted: 12 a.m. Groups petition federal government for setback for wolf hunting and trapping on land bordering Yellowstone, Grand Teton Posted: 6:15 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back