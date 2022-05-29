In her April 23 Chronicle letter to the editor Jackie Vick wrote that the “State’s reliance on property taxes is unsustainable,” and that “The drastic escalation in property values,” hence property taxes, “has pushed some longtime homeowners to a breaking point.” She strongly encouraged elected leaders to “fix the tax code” and opted that while “CI-121 touts tax relief” it ”may cause more problems than solutions.”
Here’s one idea to consider, likely short of fixing the tax code, that could take some real pressure off property taxes. Change state law to allow areas like ours to use a voter approved sales tax to pay for costly capital improvement projects.
Local elected officials would place a capital improvement project on the ballot financed by a capital improvement sales tax instead of a bond financed property tax. The ballot would include a description of the project, its cost, a fixed sales tax percentage rate and an estimated time the tax would be in place to pay for the project. If approved by voters the sales tax would stay in effect "not a dollar longer" than it took to pay for the designated project.
The Legislature would very likely set a legal limit on the sales tax percentage rate, stipulate that no more than one sales tax financed capital improvement project could be undertaken at a time and determine what products and services would be subject to, or exempted from, the sales tax.
Local residents would pay the sales tax so wouldn’t be off the hook financing capital improvements. But here in Bozeman and Gallatin County we would get a bus load of help because of strong regional and tourism spending. And because people have significantly more control over their purchases than they do over how government sets the taxable value of their property, a solid net positive seems likely.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.