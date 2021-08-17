Letter to the editor: Sales tax a more equitable way to raise revenue Mary Sadowski, Aug 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I find it interesting that voters in Gallatin County have denied the funding of a courthouse building since 2016. I do see the tremendous need for a new facility and yet I am not excited to see yet another increase imposed on our property taxes. Many long-term county residents are already struggling with their property taxes going up due to recent assessments based on the growth driven sky-high values of their homes.Having lived here for nearly forty years, I find it mind boggling that the county has yet to implement a sales tax to provide revenue to supplement our budgetary needs. With nearly four million tourists to Yellowstone National Park in 2020 and over three million to Glacier National Park in 2019, there's an abundance of lost opportunity. I'll ring the bell yet again, please get tourists to help pay for our (and their!) infrastructure needs with a sales tax instead of constantly raising property taxes. If the county was doing all they could to bring in revenue citizens may be more willing to pick up their part of the tab rather than having to shoulder the entire burden. Will I vote for the bond? Yes, because I see the desperate need and I value the services provided through the Law and Justice Center. Do I wish for a more equitable solution? You bet! Montana is one of only five states holding back on collecting sales tax. I'm hoping Gallatin County commissioners will finally acknowledge the precarious situation their residents are in given constantly rising property taxes and do something to spread the burden.Give us a chance to vote on implementing a sales tax. Mary Sadowski,Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sales Tax Property Tax Resident Revenue Finance Economics Gallatin County Citizen Chance Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Officials should do something about Bozeman Pond Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Gianforte more worried about Trump than Montanans Posted: 12 a.m. Additional $18 M needed for construction of MSU's new student wellness center Posted: 5:15 p.m. Tips to survive on a student's budget Posted: Aug. 15, 2021 People in Business for Aug. 15, 2021 Posted: Aug. 15, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you concerned about the surge in COVD-19 cases? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back