In recent weeks, a very popular young teacher riding his bicycle to school was killed by a guy speeding "to make it through the red light." I have read in the time since several letters to the Chronicle decrying such folks who believe a couple of minutes, even seconds, saved in their trip means seeing a yellow light requires "speed up," often much beyond the posted limit. I have seen more than a few such folks when driving recently. Well, more on that note that would be pertinent.
In conversation with two different Bozeman police officers on two separate occasions, I learned that a Bozeman driver is legal if the front grill of the car crosses the invisible line into the intersection before the light is red. That poses a question: Logically, why wouldn't folks accelerate when the light turns yellow, regardless of how far back? It's a winnable race.
I admit often being atavistic, but this is important. When I was taught in driver's training about traffic rules more than 60 years ago, I learned if one is 20 feet or more from an intersection, and the light turns yellow, you stop at the intersection. I am a fan of our law officers. They hoe a long, tough row as a way of life. But, the current local/legal perspective in their department as to what constitutes running a red light seems to me a setup for more tragedies. Ya' gotta beat that red light? Really?
John A. Mitchell
Bozeman
