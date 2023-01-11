Really? The column by the Hinkles in a recent edition of the Chronicle was stunning in its audacity. “Montana is just one of a few blessed states to have a congressman in Matt Rosendale who is taking an active principle stand against Washington corruption and dysfunction.”
This after Rosendale’s new partner in crime in Ryan Zinke who was booted out of Washington due to a plethora of ethics investigations. Rosendale has been dead silent about his soon-to-be fellow Congressman, George Santos, who seems to have perfected the "art of the lie" more than Trump. And, of course, there is that little insurrection "thing" from a couple of years ago when Rosendale continued to support Trump’s Big Lie, which was the biggest example of "Washington corruption and dysfunction" in our lifetime. Rep. Rosendale’s legislative success record in Washington is abysmal as is his record of vocally and unequivocally denouncing "Washington corruption and dysfunction."
That letter was a sheer waste of editorial space. If voting against McCarthy is Rosendale’s big claim to fame, that is pretty pathetic and a sad commentary on the type of people Montana sends to Washington to represent the state.
Michael Miller
Bozeman
