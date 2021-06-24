Our “representative" for Montana, Matt Rosendale, made the decision to vote against making Juneteenth Day a federally recognized holiday. He explains why in a tweet from June 16 (below).
"I voted against a bill that would make Juneteenth National Independence Day a federal holiday. One of 14 Republicans to do so. This legislation is the culmination of decades of efforts by the Left to prevent unashamed celebrations of our national story, heritage, and history. Their intent is to replace the Fourth of July with this new day, one that will inevitably focus on America's darkest moments.”
To be honest, I had to read and reread this tweet more than a few times. Juneteenth Day, in a nutshell, is the celebration of the end of slavery in our country. Mr. Rosendale’s tweet would indicate that he doesn’t believe our country should recognize and remember any of its “dark moments,” so it would appear he believes we shouldn’t celebrate the end of slavery because to do that we would have to first recognize that slavery existed. And that’s no fun. Mr. Rosendale also falsely claims that the new holiday will somehow replace the Fourth of July. If he truly believes that, I question his information sources and would hope he and his staff would work harder to make sure his decisions are based in fact.
Finally, Mr. Rosendale, you are the only representative our state currently has in the House. Would you please stop labeling our citizens Left and Right and simply represent Montanans? And by the way, my guess is most Montanans believe ending slavery was a good thing.