Juneteenth (June 19, 1865) is the date that the enslaved people of the American South were finally freed from one of the vilest institutions in human history. That freedom ought to be celebrated, both with fireworks and with political action to repair the systemic damage done to our nation over the past 400 years by the indulgence and defense of slavery.
In joining a small minority of US Representatives who voted against making Juneteenth a national holiday, Matt Rosendale, Montana’s Congressman from Maryland (a former slave state), is much worse than an embarrassment. He is using his vote as a dog whistle to advertise Montana as a haven for anti-democratic racists.
Carpetbagging opportunists like Rosendale are nothing more than alien drones let loose by dark money donors, acting through the Republican Party, to encourage our once-progressive state — the state of Jeannette Rankin, Burton K. Wheeler and Mike Mansfield — to abandon democracy.
Rosendale and politicians of his ilk will keep trying to outlaw teaching and public discussion of the inequities inflicted upon our nation by legally sanctioned slavery and genocide. This ugly form of censorship is, after all, part of the totalitarian playbook adopted by monarchs, fascists, dictators, communist leaders and our own psychopathic capitalists to conceal culpability in the abuse of labor, the environment and human rights.