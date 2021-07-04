Boy, did Matt Rosendale have anyone proof read his editorial? He really decided to double down on what he stands for.
Nice to know that our only representative to Congress is living in some kind of alternative universe of victimhood where the liberal elites control everything making it so hard on a many of today's conservatives to practice their brand of racism and hate. How dare we finally acknowledge parts of the history of this country that were tragic and how they affected millions. How dare they not let him try to make it more difficult for citizens to vote so the Republicans can win elections going forward they might not otherwise win?
You've definitely aligned yourself on the wrong (Trump) side of history, Matt, and you seem to be belligerently proud of it.