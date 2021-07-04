Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Boy, did Matt Rosendale have anyone proof read his editorial? He really decided to double down on what he stands for.

Nice to know that our only representative to Congress is living in some kind of alternative universe of victimhood where the liberal elites control everything making it so hard on a many of today's conservatives to practice their brand of racism and hate. How dare we finally acknowledge parts of the history of this country that were tragic and how they affected millions. How dare they not let him try to make it more difficult for citizens to vote so the Republicans can win elections going forward they might not otherwise win?

You've definitely aligned yourself on the wrong (Trump) side of history, Matt, and you seem to be belligerently proud of it.

Todd Harps

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe