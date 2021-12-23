Letter to the editor: Rosendale needs to shift his focus to actual problems Marilyn Guggenheim Dec 23, 2021 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We can all agree that government officials who lie are a problem, and that rape is a horrific crime. But why does Congressman Rosendale think I should get as outraged by the alleged lies and rape he is so alarmed about? Why did he take the time to write and publish his outrage about one Afghan person accused of rape, when just last month, the Chronicle published a report that about 90% of Native American rape victims have assailants of another race — a crisis so bad that in 2019, the Trump administration formed the Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives? As for his accusations that government officials lied about refugees: I pay my taxes and vote, and if I think these aren’t enough to address our vast, complicated systems of immigration, law enforcement, and the courts, I’ll contact him and our other lawmakers. Mr. Rosendale doesn’t convince me I need to worry more about the hugely complex issue of Afghan refugees than about problems more relevant to Montanans’ security: problems like medical costs that are bankrupting households, drought that’s hurting farmers and ranchers, and especially tax codes that make the rich richer while slashing the take-home pay of working folks. My blood is already boiling about these everyday crises. I want Mr. Rosendale to tell us how he is working with his fellow lawmakers about solutions to these struggles that often mean life or death to ordinary people. Marilyn GuggenheimBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rosendale Rape Government Officials Crime Criminal Law Politics Trump Administration Vote Lawmaker Task Force Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Puzzling booster shot denial at Bozeman Health Posted: 52 minutes ago. Temporary restraining order granted on PSC candidate certification in suit over districts Posted: 5:30 p.m. Decision on controversial development in Bozeman delayed after hours-long meeting Posted: 2 p.m. Guest column: A critical opportunity to protect Montana's rivers Posted: Dec. 22, 2021 Letter to the editor: Welcoming new recruits to a life of public service Posted: Dec. 22, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Is the omicron variant of the coronavirus affecting your holiday plans? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back