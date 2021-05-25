Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Why is Matt Rosendale considered a servant of the people of Montana? He isn’t and has proven that over and over again by pushing his agenda and voting against the greater good both for Montana and the USA. Once again, he has proven himself a man who does not care about others by voting against legislation that will thankfully be implemented across this county — legislation that is intended to counter a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Guess what? Matt was one of 62 GOP legislators who voted against that measure along with Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley whose opposition stemmed from what Hawley called "big free speech questions." I would love to ask Rosendale if such hate crimes came against him or family members because of heritage if he would want government protections for himself and family members. Bet he would and I bet he would fight long and loud for it. But let's just ignore the plight of those Asian-Americans who have been brutally attacked and even killed because some think the pandemic is their fault.

I don't believe Matt has the wherewithal to imagine the horror Asian-Americans are experiencing now or have in the past. One needs empathy for that. And it seems some GOP members don't want government overreach because, gosh, we can't tread on free speech issues like brutally attacking and sometimes killing people of Asian ancestry because of pandemic disinformation that has been steadily streaming from GOP camps. I shake my head in profound dismay.

Kai McKeen

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe