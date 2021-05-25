Why is Matt Rosendale considered a servant of the people of Montana? He isn’t and has proven that over and over again by pushing his agenda and voting against the greater good both for Montana and the USA. Once again, he has proven himself a man who does not care about others by voting against legislation that will thankfully be implemented across this county — legislation that is intended to counter a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Guess what? Matt was one of 62 GOP legislators who voted against that measure along with Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley whose opposition stemmed from what Hawley called "big free speech questions." I would love to ask Rosendale if such hate crimes came against him or family members because of heritage if he would want government protections for himself and family members. Bet he would and I bet he would fight long and loud for it. But let's just ignore the plight of those Asian-Americans who have been brutally attacked and even killed because some think the pandemic is their fault.
I don't believe Matt has the wherewithal to imagine the horror Asian-Americans are experiencing now or have in the past. One needs empathy for that. And it seems some GOP members don't want government overreach because, gosh, we can't tread on free speech issues like brutally attacking and sometimes killing people of Asian ancestry because of pandemic disinformation that has been steadily streaming from GOP camps. I shake my head in profound dismay.