Mr. Rosendale, as our only Montana representative in Congress, I find your behavior mystifying. I am curious how you attest that you represent the people of Montana. Last time I checked, the Montana electorate was not predominately white supremacists and QAnon followers. You have even strayed from the fundamental principles of the Republican Party. It appears you not only want to harm, but your behavior suggests that you want to destroy our democracy.
Improving the lives of those you purport to represent is not what you seem to be about. Your actions are counter to supporting our democracy, your political party principles, and your religious beliefs.