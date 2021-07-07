This is an open letter to Matt Rosendale regarding his guest column in the Sunday, June 27 Bozeman Daily Chronicle, titled, "The Reasoning for the Opposition to Juneteenth." His column, we were disappointed to learn, showed fear and sowed divisiveness with an emotional bias.
Rep. Rosedale, you don’t have the luxury of being reactionary, you were elected to “represent” the people of MT. In 2017, the Montana legislature passed the code, Mont. Code Ann. §1-1-231 (2017), becoming the 46th state to recognize Juneteenth National Freedom Day.
Rep. Rosendale, you were pushing Left versus Right, good versus evil, and conservatives painted as victims of present day media and culture. We are a country made up of a diverse population, and for generations, known as the melting pot. However, our institutions have had difficulty in recognizing that to support every one’s right to liberty and pursuit of happiness.
Juneteenth/Critical race theory is not about “…teaching history as one long Racist Nightmare.” Rather, it is seeking to present the whole truth of our nation’s history, including the difficult facts of the African American experience that have been glossed over.
We believe that in recognizing the whole truth, and moving forward to support the diversity of our melting pot, our nation can heal from its past and in Amanda Gorman’s words… “… strive to form a country with purpose, committed to all cultures … a nation which is not broken, but simply unfinished… .”