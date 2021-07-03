Matt Rosendale’s opinion piece about Juneteenth totally makes it clear he does not care about American history or its facts. It also demonstrates his “Party over Country” philosophy.
He claims the Radical Left will make Juneteenth a “high holy day.” That day is a reflection of what happened in our nation’s past, a truthful history. Rosendale claims we "don’t live in theory" yet he and fellow Republicans want to limit what information is made available to us about our nation’s not so pretty past. Rosendale and Republicans want us to believe Trump’s lies about the past election and ignore his involvement with Jan. 6. They want us to move on. They don’t want history to hold them accountable for attacking our fragile Democracy. They want us to think we live in a beautiful world free of conflict filled with their disinformation. History allows us to see our mistakes and, hopefully, correct them. Our nation suffers when the truth is hidden.
Rosendale and various state Republicans remember quite well what happened in this recent secure election, and they are taking steps to change voting laws to their advantage. They are actually going back in time and giving us their "new and improved Jim Crow" voter suppression laws. As a 70+ years old citizen, I never thought I would see the day when giving water to someone in a line waiting to vote would be a crime, or limiting our voting hours and accessibility. Really?
Matt Rosendale and the GOP want to bury the real truth of America’s history that they don’t approve of. That approach is detrimental to our democracy!