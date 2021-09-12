Letter to the editor: Rosendale cares about Montana, is a friend to vets Nathan Hope Sep 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rep. Matt Rosendale represents everything it means to be from Montana. He truly cares for its residents and will stop at nothing to help them.I was born and raised in Bozeman; after graduating from high school, I enlisted in the US Army, then stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. With my contract ending December of 2020, I knew that I wanted to use my education benefits to learn to fly planes. I decided to apply and was accepted into Southern Utah University's aviation program. The only thing left to do was make the 38-hour drive from Fort Campbell to Cedar City, Utah. When my wife and I arrived, we were excited to start our new lives. The only problem was the following week; the school was unjustly suspended by the Veteran Affairs Office (VA), resulting in over 100 veterans, including myself being locked out of classes. With so many veterans being stripped of their hard-earned benefits, something had to be done. Throughout many months of working with members of Congress, little to nothing got done until Matt Rosedale came in with a get-it-done attitude. The moment this problem was brought to him, he gave it his full attention. He demanded answers from the VA and got them. After a long fight with the VA, the suspension was finally lifted, and veterans are back in the classroom. In the end, Rep. Rosendale did not want the credit or the media attention. However, without his help, hundreds of veterans would still be locked out, not able to use the G.I. Bill that was promised when they signed up. Whether you know the man or not, he cares deeply about the people of Montana and is a true friend to the veteran community. Nathan HopeBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Matt Rosendale Veteran Military Va Montana Attention Us Army Media Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Montanans have the opportunity to help people in need Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Montana's vaccine 'discrimination' law is shameful Posted: 12 a.m. Clubs, Sunday, September 12, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. 20 years later, the same lion is roaring again Posted: 12 a.m. 20 years after the 9/11 attacks, Bozeman honors the legacies of the fallen Posted: 5 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the Biden administration's new federal vaccine requirements? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back