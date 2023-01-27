Why am I getting a newsletter in the mail lauding the slim-to-none accomplishments of Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale? I am not in his district nor am I a registered member of his party.
This “newsletter” is chock full of photos of Matt happily meeting citizens like a photo bomber at a wedding. The articles are short in substance but long in conservative nonsense. In one, he proclaims he voted against sending military aid to Ukraine. His reasons? There are too many Mexican-made fentanyl overdoses in our country and an invasion of immigrants pouring over the border. Wow. Talk about specious reasoning. Will letting Putin steamroll this brave democratic country reduce these problems? Nope. Will cutting aid to Ukraine mean less river crossings and drug usage here? Nope. Would Matt and his merry bunch fix the immigration problem? Unlikely. Apparently, Republicans are too busy rehashing the 2020 election results to bother proposing anything productive. Hardly surprising, as this party derives a lot of contributions and votes by blaming Democrats for the country’s immigration ills. Don’t hold your breath waiting for Rosendale’s solution.
And who foots the bill for Matt’s delusional rightwing rag? Not Matt. It is funded by the taxpayers. You and me. Rosendale uses his free Congressional printing and mailing privileges to lay the groundwork for future campaigns. My district representative is Ryan Zinke, who is bad enough. So why is Rosendale’s unwanted newsletter ending in my box? My guess: Rosendale yearns to be senator in the 2024 elections and seeks to blanket the state with his vanity press clippings. And we’re all paying for it.
Austin Carter
Bozeman
