I support science-based waterway protections for Montana, and oppose the rollback of numeric nutrient criteria passed by the Montana Legislature, and under review by the Department of Environmental Quality.
I am a retired bioanalytical chemist, residing in Gallatin Gateway. I oppose this amendment for both personal and scientific reasons, both as a Montanan and as an American.
Water is a scarce, precious resource in Montana, not to be squandered.
The proposed “adaptive management program” to replace numeric standards makes no sense. Quantitative methods are neither expensive, nor difficult, with existing technologies available in Montana laboratories. They ensure water quality for drinking and for the environment. They protect our health and wellbeing. They protect all Americans who live downstream from our headwaters, and who rely on Montana to maintain water purity standards for their own wellbeing.
The change in water regulations will make Montana rivers and lakes that I and others use for paddling and other recreation unsafe, unpleasant and unattractive for these activities. This will negatively affect Montana’s large tourist economy. This will no longer be the last, best place where people wish to visit and spend money.
Why is it beneficial to Montana for wastewater treatment plants, mines, and refineries to have lax water protection requirements? Who will pay for the cleanup that they leave behind? Where will future generations find clean water for drinking, agriculture and recreation?
Montana has been pillaged by industry enough. It is time to stop.
